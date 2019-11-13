More than two weeks remain until Thanksgiving Day.
However, the snow blanketing Bluff Street in Dubuque on Tuesday and the array of Christmas decor populating one of its oft-visited shops illustrated that, for many, the holiday shopping season already has arrived.
Julie Clark, the owner of Potpourri, 474 Bluff St., started putting out Christmas-themed items in her gift and decor shop in mid-October. Her customers already are fully embracing the holiday season.
“In the past, people have been kind of last-minute when it comes to their Christmas shopping,” said Clark. “This year, people seem to have started earlier than usual.”
A recent national report suggests that the early start to the holiday shopping season is a sign of things to come.
The National Retail Federation, the world’s largest retail trade association, projects that the average American consumer will spend nearly $1,050 this holiday season — an increase of about 4% compared to the previous year.
The study is good news for tri-state business, including many that depend on late-year sales to perk up their overall numbers.
Steve Walker, the owner of Walker’s Clothing and Shoes in Lancaster, Wis., said about 40% of the store’s business comes in the final quarter of the year.
He is optimistic that end-of-year traffic in 2019 could be more robust than usual.
“I think (the National Retail Federation) may be on to something,” he said. “In recent years, we have been pretty flat for the holiday season. But based on the early results this year, I think we may be up.”
Walker thinks the early start of winter weather helps, saying shoppers are more likely to purchase warm clothes or boots when the weather gets cold early.
According to NRF, only 18% of shoppers wait until December to do their holiday shopping. Nearly 40% said they start buying holiday items before November.
Carol Frank owns Petals & Primitives, a downtown Galena, Ill., business that sells a variety of products including books, artworks and gifts.
She said her Christmas-related items — ranging from ornaments to nativity scenes — have sold at a high volume since the middle of September. She spent part of Tuesday afternoon putting Christmas decorations in the windows of her store.
“Galena is such a wonderful place in the winter anyway,” Frank said. “Once you get the decorations out, it is even more beautiful.”
The NRF study also breaks down the items that consumers will buy and where.
For the 13th year in a row, gift cards emerged as the most popular item. Clothing, books, electronics, home decor and jewelry also drive sales.
Fifty-six percent of U.S. consumers plan to shop online this year, but many also plan to visit more brick-and-mortar locations. The study found that 53% of respondents will shop in department stores, 51% will go to discount stores and 34% will shop at clothing and accessory stores.
Only 23%, however, plan to shop at local small businesses.
Clark, of Potpourri, is acutely aware that her downtown Dubuque store faces stiff competition.
“I think people want to shop local and support local,” she said. “But sometimes our lives get so crazy and busy that people end up going with what is most convenient.”
The emergence of online giants such as Amazon has taken a bite out of traditional local businesses. Clark, however, said there are many customers who still prefer to “see, touch and smell” items before taking them home.
She aims to make sure there are plenty of unique finds for anyone who stops in.
“We try to carry items that you can’t Google or find on Amazon,” she said.