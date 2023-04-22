Area conservation organizations are increasing efforts to educate children about the environment and its vulnerabilities to human activities, with hopes that lessons learned now will inform behaviors as the kids grow older.
Galena (Ill.) Primary School student Alice Henderson, 9, spent a sunny Friday morning streamside at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve, her face inches from a tray of wriggling invertebrates as she held a magnifying glass.
“I like the one that keeps on wiggling,” she said. “It’s fun to watch. What is this thing? I’m going to look it up.”
A day before Earth Day, Alice and the rest of teacher Sara Feyen’s class were attending a Dubuque County Conservation program showcasing Swiss Valley in spring. Each group rotated through three lessons throughout the morning — a plant identification hike, an archery lesson and a study of invertebrates in Catfish Creek.
With the help of Green Iowa AmeriCorps volunteer Hailey Wedewer, Alice learned that what she saw wiggle through the creek water was a scud, a flat, shrimp-like creature common throughout the region.
Scuds and many other invertebrates in surface water systems can be a key indicator of water quality, which Wedewer touched on in her lesson to the students.
“What you find can tell you a lot about poor water quality or good water quality,” she told the Telegraph Herald. “We found a lot of diverse species, so we were seeing some good signs. We didn’t find any leeches or bad indicators. We talked a little about all of that but also focused on them having fun. If this were a middle school class, we would focus a lot more on the water quality and what it means. These guys are just getting started.”
Dubuque County Conservation naturalists offer lessons to schools across the tri-state area throughout the year. It being the week of Earth Day, Conservation Department Director Brian Preston stressed the importance of youth education programs.
“Sure, we manage a lot of properties, but environmental education, to me, is probably the most important thing we do,” he said. “Anecdotally, after we have these school field trips out to our areas, we see kids bring their parents out to show them what they’d learned for weeks after they were here. Getting that firsthand experience with our natural resources, it is hard for kids to not then want to protect them.”
Dubuque County Conservation, with the support of the Board of Supervisors, has increased the number of naturalists on staff in recent years and partnered with Green Iowa AmeriCorps, increasing its capacity to offer more outdoor education. The department also is finishing its second year of Outdoor Adventures, through which outdoor education has been included in curricula at Dubuque Community Schools.
“Each grade is a different theme,” said naturalist Jason Denlinger. “Right now, for example, fourth grade is learning about geology. We’re looking at fossils, glaciation, how Iowa came to be.”
Denlinger said it is not lost on him that the students learning these lessons today will see significant environmental changes in the future. The impacts of human-caused climate change that already have begun will only will accelerate through their lifetime.
According to the latest report by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, humanity must reduce carbon emissions from 2022 levels by 45% by 2030 and to net zero by 2050 to keep global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.
Denlinger said it was his mission to teach how society has impacted the environment and how people can help it.
“It’s important to expose young people to the outdoors and get them involved,” he said. “And as often as we can, we also incorporate a conservation message. We try to tie (climate change) in to each of our lessons.”
Feyen said her students retain more of these lessons than people might expect.
“Leading up to these trips, we prepare them for some of the things they will learn,” she said. “Then when they get back, they will talk about this (stream study) for sure and what they saw.”
Other conservation organizations also have been busy with youth environmental education. Conservation department staff in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, and Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation in Illinois, host school groups throughout the year and offer day camps over the summer.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources offers outdoor education programs at state natural areas, preserves and parks. This week, the department also announced that it is expanding the Check Out Wisconsin State Parks at Your Library program — through which families can get free day passes to state parks at libraries. Johnson Public Library in Darlington is a participant in the program.
