Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
LANCASTER, Wis. — Multiple Lancaster Common Council incumbents will not run during the April 5 election.
Four of five incumbents have filed their notices of noncandidacy, according to a press release.
They are Mayor David Varnam and Council Members Rose Oliveto, of District 3; Stuart Harper, an at-large officeholder; and Brett Rollins, of District 1.
The only incumbent who has not filed noncandidacy papers is at-large Council Member Matt Pennekamp.
People interested in running for the spring election must file nomination papers by 5 p.m. Jan. 4.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.