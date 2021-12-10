LANCASTER, Wis. — Multiple Lancaster Common Council incumbents will not run during the April 5 election.

Four of five incumbents have filed their notices of noncandidacy, according to a press release.

They are Mayor David Varnam and Council Members Rose Oliveto, of District 3; Stuart Harper, an at-large officeholder; and Brett Rollins, of District 1.

The only incumbent who has not filed noncandidacy papers is at-large Council Member Matt Pennekamp.

People interested in running for the spring election must file nomination papers by 5 p.m. Jan. 4.

