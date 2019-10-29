The season’s first snowfall blanketed the tri-state area with as much as 3.5 inches of snow.
Dubuque recorded 3 inches of snow as of 1 a.m. at Dubuque Regional Airport, according to Dave Cousins, of the National Weather Service.
“It looks like it stopped snowing around 2 a.m., so there might be a little more,” he said.
Snowfall totals varied in the area, with 2 inches reported in Maquoketa, Iowa; 3 in Cascade, Iowa; and 3.5 in Highland, Wis.
The snow had ended as of 6 a.m., but reports of partially covered roads persisted in portions of the tri-state area, according to the weather service.
Another round of snowfall could come Wednesday and Thursday, according to the weather forecast.
The average date of Dubuque’s first snowfall is Nov. 15, according to weather service records.
Dubuque averages only a trace of snow for the month of October. Dubuque’s snowiest October came in 1925, when the city received 3.9 inches for the month.