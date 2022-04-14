WARREN, Ill. — A regional health care system is closing a Jo Daviess County center as it consolidates services.

FHN announced it is closing FHN Family Healthcare Center-Warren effective April 29, according to a press release.

A new facility in Stockton opened in June. Jo Daviess Family Healthcare Center is located at 600 N. Rush St.

More information on the facility is located at fhn.org/jodaviess.

Previous Warren patients can call 815-947-3211 to make an appointment with a provider at the Stockton facility, according to the release.

Tags

Recommended for you