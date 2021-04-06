LA MOTTE, Iowa — A Jackson County man accused of placing a homemade explosive device at a nearby property recently pleaded guilty to a federal charge.
Aaron J. Hinke, 45, of La Motte, entered the plea for possession of a destructive device not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. The move was made as part of a plea agreement.
Federal and state court documents report that the 5-year-old daughter of Kaleb Bee located the explosive device behind his woodshed at 146 S. Main St. in La Motte on Sept. 6 and told him about finding a “Looney Tune bomb.”
Bee picked up the item and placed it on a stump, at which point he noticed there was a “mortar-style firework” taped to a gas can that had gas inside of it. A partially burnt cigarette was taped to the firework’s fuse.
He called authorities, who called the state fire marshal’s office, which sent staff to the scene and defused the device.
Court documents state that Hinke placed the explosive near the woodshed at about 3 p.m. Sept. 6 and that he admitted to doing so in text messages that he sent to Bee. He texted that “next time he wouldn’t snuff out the cig.” Authorities reported that, when questioned, Hinke admitted to making and placing the explosive.
Hinke faces up to 10 years in federal prison for the conviction. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet.
There is no parole in the federal system.