A $3.2 million improvement project for Chaplain Schmitt Island’s Veterans Memorial Plaza will begin next week.
All existing memorials and pavers at the site are being removed temporarily. However, all materials will be preserved and reinstalled when construction on the plaza is complete, according to a press release.
The project, which is funded entirely by Dubuque Racing Association, will involve the addition of a new concrete path and an elevated boardwalk and the installation of a sculpture.
Work is slated to continue until May 2021. For more information or to order a paver, visit CityofDubuque.org/vmplaza.