3 teens killed in Northwest Arterial crash
Three Dubuque teens died in a crash early Friday.
William L. Wodrich IV, 18; Kennedy E. Elskamp, 17; and Chloe M. Lucas, 17, all were killed in the wreck, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 1:20 a.m. Friday on the Northwest Arterial near its intersection with John F. Kennedy Road. A press release states that Wodrich was driving south “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch, then “vaulted and rolled.” Elskamp and Lucas were passengers in the vehicle.
Former Holy Family administrator sentenced
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A former administrator who stole more than $500,000 from Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in federal prison.
Todd C. Wessels, 50, of Dubuque, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to three years and five months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud. The Telegraph Herald attended the sentencing hearing.
Wessels also must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
“This was a systematic, constant fleecing of an organization,” Judge C.J. Williams said when administering the sentence. “The defendant used his position to deprive this organization of funds badly needed. It’s not lost on the court … that the defendant stole over half a million dollars and there’s nothing to show for it. Some people steal and invest. Somehow, he blew a half a million dollars over the course of 10 years.”
Wessels also must pay the Archdiocese of Dubuque $507,466 in restitution. Investigators determined that Wessels stole $503,539 of that amount from Holy Family.
Beversdorf receives 40 years in prisonA Dubuque man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for a violent attack on an infant left in his care, as well as sex crimes against two girls.
Nicholas F. Beversdorf, 20, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to six counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury and one count each of third-degree sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child.
As part of a plea deal, two counts of neglect of a dependent person and one count each of enticing a minor and lascivious acts with a minor were dismissed.
“The fact that you were deceptive, at least in the sexual abuse case, shows that you were thinking about yourself and what you wanted several times,” said Iowa District Court Judge John Sullivan when issuing the sentence. “In the child endangerment matter, you took the step of recording your actions, which is very concerning and troubling with the court. Sir, I believe you are a danger to the community.”
Court documents state that police spoke with Ashley A. Gregory, of Dubuque, who reported finding injuries on her then-1-year-old daughter after the infant was in Beversdorf’s care for a little more than two hours on Aug. 20.
Green Industrial Supply planning for major expansion
A Dubuque company aims to complete a nearly $8 million expansion project later this year.
Green Industrial Supply Inc., 1525 Innovation Drive, plans to add 97,000 square feet to its 142,000-square-foot facility. The project is estimated to cost $7.8 million.
“We’re doing this for growth,” said Pat Green, vice president of Green Industrial Supply. “We’ve maximized and made changes to our facility. We’ve been here since 2012, and it’s time to expand. We’re trying to get ahead of the game.”
Green Industrial Supply offers companies services such as parts sourcing, quality inspection, packaging, assembly and kitting. Green’s wife, Mary Sue Green, is president of the company. Green said the expansion will allow for a better workflow for employees at the facility, as well as a chance for the company to use more new equipment.
Dubuque City Council members are expected at their Tuesday, July 5, meeting to consider setting a public hearing for July 18 on a proposed development agreement for the Green Industrial Supply expansion. Council documents state that the developers of the project are Green Industrial Properties LLC and Innovation Properties LLC.
Lantern Center marks 20th anniversary
When Pedro Crispin, originally from Mexico, arrived in Dubuque in 2014, he wanted to improve his English but worried he would be unable to find a class that would fit his work schedule.
At Dubuque’s Presentation Lantern Center, however, he found volunteer tutors with flexible schedules who helped him not only increase his confidence with English, but also pass his U.S. citizenship test in September 2019.
“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from. They welcome everyone with a smile on their face and such big hearts,” Crispin said.
On Wednesday night, he and his family attended a picnic hosted by Presentation Lantern Center at Eagle Point Park. The event celebrated the center’s 20th anniversary and its 100th student who passed the U.S. citizenship test, while also honoring the center’s volunteers.
More than 1,000 individuals have served as tutors over the past two decades, according to Executive Director Megan Ruiz.
Presentation Lantern Center was founded by the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in November 2002.
Hiring woes challenge law enforcement
Amid ongoing struggles to hire new staff, local law enforcement recently have had some success in bolstering their numbers.
The Dubuque Police Department is making progress toward reaching its budgeted roster of 113 after officials reported in April being down 17 officers.
Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said there still are 10 unfilled officer positions, but job offers will be made to fill the positions to candidates from a list of 20 over the next several months.
“We went very intensive with our recruiting efforts this year,” he said. “Right now, we are feeling pretty good with where we are at.”
Those extra efforts included recruitment visits to local colleges, follow-up calls with potential applicants and requests for referrals from both officers and residents.
“Everyone is looking for new recruits,” Jensen said. “This year, we did a lot of follow-up with the people we were talking to. We kind of chased them.” The department isn’t the only law enforcement agency battling a shortage of applicants. Departments throughout the country report similar struggles.
