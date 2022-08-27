The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Emily M. Tatum, 42, of 880 Pleasant St., was arrested at 8:31 p.m. Thursday at her residence on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that she assaulted her husband, Drew A. Tatum, 35, while he was holding their daughter.
Darnell Turner Sr., 56, of 3672 Pennsylvania Ave., No. N-175, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of assault causing injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Dearra C. Moore, 30, of 3678 Pennsylvania Ave., No. O-181, on Thursday night.
Angelo R. Thomas, 23, of 2626 Galena Drive, was arrested at 11:26 a.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault causing injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Chantal L. Moore, 21, at their residence on Thursday morning.
Tomay M. Niemeyer, 29, of 2124 White St., was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Iowa Street on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that she assaulted Michael Tucker, 34, on July 11 in rural Dubuque.
Michelle D. Scott, 35, of 2960 Wildwood Drive, Apt. 3, was arrested at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging false report-911 call.
Alexis M. Haupert, 19, of 2515 Central Ave., No. 2, reported the theft of two iPhones and a wallet, with a total value of $2,050, from her residence between 4:40 and 5:40 a.m. Friday.
Employee Dianne M. Stecklein, 53, of Peosta, Iowa, reported wire fraud totaling $3,789 at No Place Like Home, 4031 Pennsylvania Ave., at about 11:55 a.m. Wednesday.