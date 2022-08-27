The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Emily M. Tatum, 42, of 880 Pleasant St., was arrested at 8:31 p.m. Thursday at her residence on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that she assaulted her husband, Drew A. Tatum, 35, while he was holding their daughter.
  • Darnell Turner Sr., 56, of 3672 Pennsylvania Ave., No. N-175, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of assault causing injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Dearra C. Moore, 30, of 3678 Pennsylvania Ave., No. O-181, on Thursday night.
  • Angelo R. Thomas, 23, of 2626 Galena Drive, was arrested at 11:26 a.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault causing injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Chantal L. Moore, 21, at their residence on Thursday morning.
  • Tomay M. Niemeyer, 29, of 2124 White St., was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Iowa Street on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that she assaulted Michael Tucker, 34, on July 11 in rural Dubuque.
  • Michelle D. Scott, 35, of 2960 Wildwood Drive, Apt. 3, was arrested at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging false report-911 call.
  • Alexis M. Haupert, 19, of 2515 Central Ave., No. 2, reported the theft of two iPhones and a wallet, with a total value of $2,050, from her residence between 4:40 and 5:40 a.m. Friday.

