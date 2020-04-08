One Dubuque business recently agreed to pay a $500 fine for selling alcohol to a minor, while another will pay $300 for selling tobacco to someone who was underage.
An employee at EZ Stop II, 700 Rhomberg Ave., sold alcohol to underage youth compliance monitors working with the Dubuque Police Department on Nov. 22, according to city documents.
The offense was considered a first-time violation for the business, whose representatives chose the fine rather than a 14-day suspension of their liquor license.
Meanwhile, an employee at Vapor City Outlet, 3330 Asbury Road, sold tobacco to underage compliance monitors on Feb. 7. The business agreed to pay a $300 fine.
City Council members approved the violation-settlement agreements at their meeting this week.