Police: Injury crash closes Darlington street for 5 hours

One person was transported to a hospital following a single-vehicle crash Monday that closed a Darlington street for approximately five hours.
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities said one person was transported to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash Monday that closed a Darlington street for approximately five hours.
Delbert Reuter, 72, of Lancaster, was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Darlington Police Department.
A press release states that Reuter experienced a medical emergency at approximately 11:25 a.m., causing his vehicle to strike a utility pole at the intersection of Galena and Ravine streets.
Galena Street, which also serves as Wisconsin 23 and 81, was closed as crews cleaned the scene.
