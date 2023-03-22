Police: Injury crash closes Darlington street for 5 hours

One person was transported to a hospital following a single-vehicle crash Monday that closed a Darlington street for approximately five hours.

Delbert Reuter, 72, of Lancaster, was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Darlington Police Department.

