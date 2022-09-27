HOPKINTON, Iowa — Two Iowa companies recently were sentenced in federal court to a year of probation after a corporate officer used stolen funds to pay expenses for a Delaware County business.
Energae LP and I-Lenders LLC received the sentence last week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after they each pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand also ordered the companies to pay about $1.1 million each in restitution to 10 victims. A $2.4 million forfeiture money judgment also was imposed on each business.
The release states that Darrell Smith, of Forest City, Iowa, was a corporate officer for both Energae and I-Lenders.
“From 2010 to 2015, Smith perpetuated a fraud scheme in which he made withdrawals of over $2.4 million in funds from 10 of his investment clients’ accounts without those clients’ knowledge or authorization,” the release states.
Smith used the funds to pay expenses for Permeate Refining LLC, which operated a now-defunct ethanol plant in Hopkinton.
“In order to transfer funds from client accounts, Smith used authorizations purportedly signed by the client authorizing the withdrawal of funds from the investment account,” the release states. “He either forged his clients’ signatures on the authorizations or used pre-signed, blank authorization forms without the clients’ approval.”
The release states that Smith was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison in 2018 after he was convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.