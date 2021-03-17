Local experts say direct payments and child care dollars in Congress’ most recent pandemic response package could help the area economy in different ways based on the different recipients of the funds.
The American Rescue Plan was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last week, as the next package to address impacts — on public health and that of the economy — from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is a massive, $1.9 trillion stimulus with dozens of initiatives packed inside.
The most visible of those, perhaps, are promised $1,400 direct payments to individuals with income under $75,000 and for households with income under $150,000.
Those income caps, it turns out, leave very few tri-state residents out.
In Dubuque County, 90.5% of households come under the $150,000 mark, according to estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau. And, that goes up in surrounding counties, particularly those which are most rural.
In Clayton County, Iowa, and Grant County, Wis., 94.3% of households fit beneath the cutoff for these payments. The same goes for 93.7% in Lafayette County, Wis., 93.3% in Crawford County, Wis., 92.9% in Jones County, Iowa, 92.6% in Delaware County, Iowa, 92.3% in Jo Daviess County, Ill., 91.5% in Jackson County Iowa and 89.9% in Iowa County, Wis.
“When you’re talking 90th percentile of households, obviously you’re not just talking about the working poor,” said Eric Munshower, economics professor at the University of Dubuque. “That’s an awful lot of upper middle class people.”
That, Munshower said, was something that received some criticism from opponents, predominantly Republicans, in Congress.
But, both he and Greater Dubuque Development Corp. Director Rick Dickinson said — at least locally — those payments will mean different things to people on different ends of that spectrum.
For the poor or those unemployed at least in part by impacts of the pandemic, these payments could serve as a lifeline.
“Certainly their hope is we can keep people who have not yet lost their apartments or defaulted on credit card debt so we don’t hit systemic bankruptcy,” Munshower said.
Dickinson said there are thousands of people locally for whom that is a danger.
“There are 5,000 people who were working a year ago who are not working now, even though the ‘unemployment rate’ is back where it was a year ago,” he said. “We need to recognize that while many folks have gone unscathed by this financially, for those who are now unemployed or have taken themselves out of the workforce, these dollars will be used to get them back to solvency, keep them in their apartments.”
Dickinson said those 5,000 represent about 8% of the local workforce from before the pandemic.
Munshower said these lifeline payments are most likely not a panacea for the pandemic recession.
“We want it to do a V shape,” he said of the recovery. “But the evidence we’ve had since the 1980s, our recessions have taken longer to turn around. One theory is just that economic recovery requires more retraining. It used to be that John Deere or the (Dubuque Packing Company) called a lot of guys back when things turned around. Now we have a redistribution of the workforce.”
Munshower said a good indicator of if this stimulus works are the restaurants on Main Street in Dubuque, how many have had to close by the year’s end or how many have recovered.
That, he said, is where those higher on the economic spectrum will come into play, whether or not it is with the $1,400 direct payments.
“Their hope is that we all go out and spend this money, buy new tires for the car,” Munshower said. “The worry is — which isn’t particularly likely — is this just gets dumped into the bank account. We’ll need people to re-engage that service sector of the economy which has been hurt so much — restaurants, hotels, the Wisconsin Dells, the docks on the Mississippi River.”
Dickinson said another crucial piece of the recent package is the $39 billion for child care providers through the Child Care and Development Block Grant Program. How that will be implemented or trickle into the tri-states, he said, was difficult to see yet. Dickinson said this has been a terrible need, especially in recent months.
“We’ve recognized for over six months that women have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” he said. “Working women have been devastated. Much of the negative economic impact of it is connected to child care. Women had to make the difficult choice of leaving their job and coming home to be with their children, both for safety and with the schools going hybrid or virtual, which was necessary.”