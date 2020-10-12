ASBURY, Iowa — Authorities have charged a Dubuque County man with threatening a girl with a knife.
John E. Ryan, 51, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, in Asbury on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon and warrants charging fourth-degree theft and violation of a no-contact order.
Court documents state that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an Asbury residence Sunday evening for a report of a disturbance.
A 10-year-old girl reported that Ryan had held a knife to her fingers and threatened her.