CUBA CITY, Wis. — On Monday, Southwest Health opened the doors of a new health clinic in Cuba City to provide a “full spectrum” of care in one place.
The new, 8,500-square-foot Cuba City Clinic at 2388 Highway 80 was constructed at a cost of $2.1 million on two acres donated by Southwest Health Board of Directors member Lou Schweigert and his wife, Sherri. Construction started in May.
The new clinic replaces Southwest Health’s previous clinic at Epione Pavilion, which had been open since the 1950s.
Family physician Dr. Zach Droeszler will head the clinic. He said Monday that one of the new clinic’s main benefits is its visibility.
“Our biggest hope was improving patient ease of access and visibility,” he said. “A lot of people didn’t know that they had a clinic, that they could get physical therapy in Cuba City. (Southwest Health) wanted to let people know that we were there and people could go there. The people of Cuba City deserve a place that they can be proud what it looks like and be certain about the care they’re going to receive just by looking at it.”
The facility also brings primary care and physical therapy under the same roof. Droeszler said the pairing adds to the vision of the facility offering full-spectrum family services “from newborns to older patients.”
“Any time you can have various providers together, it improves communication,” he said. “I can walk down the hall to talk to (physical therapist) Staci (Graber) about what to do for a patient we share. Sometimes, that can be harder to do in a bigger clinic attached to a hospital.”
A Cuba City native, Graber said having the various services together will be great for her hometown as well as surrounding rural communities.
“It’s not that Dubuque or Platteville are that far. But this gives people who don’t want to travel or can’t find rides or want that option of going just down the road,” she said. “Especially in this day and age of COVID and people missing out, especially after orthopedic surgeries where older patients need access, it is so good to hear people be excited about this. The continuation of care from our hospital and clinics to here is nice. These are people who helped me when I grew up.”
The extra space in the new facility also offers the opportunity for growth in the future, according to Droeszler.
The new clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 608-744-2767.