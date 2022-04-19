Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In this edition, we highlight developments in Dubuque and Maquoketa, Iowa.
New coffee spot opens in Maquoketa as drive-thru only
A national coffee chain opened a new location in Maquoketa.
Scooter’s Coffee opened a drive-thru-only location on Monday at 901 W. Platt St. Jason Huff, one of the location’s owners, said the new spot has been in the works for eight to 10 months, and construction started in mid-December.
“Scooter’s is found in a lot of towns like this in its population size, and they’ve had great success in them,” Huff said. “We’re really excited about the community of Maquoketa. We’ve gotten to meet a lot of great people, and it seems like people are excited we are there.”
Scooter’s Coffee was founded in 1998 and is approaching 400 locations in the U.S., according to the chain’s website.
The Maquoketa location will offer the chain’s wide variety of drinks. Huff said those who are not fans of coffee also can purchase other specialty drinks, such as smoothies and Red Bull infusions.
There also are options for food, such as breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos and an assortment of pastries.
Huff said he built 30 to 40 Scooter’s Coffee locations in Iowa as a contractor before deciding to start opening locations of his own. Maquoketa is the first location he is opening, and two more are planned near the Chicago area.
“They’re building these in towns everywhere,” he said. “The community really falls in love with this concept and the products.”
Hours at the Maquoketa Scooter’s Coffee location are 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.