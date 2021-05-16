United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States will hold an Over the Edge 2021 Launch Party from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the Hotel Julien Dubuque’s Riverboat Lounge.
The event will provide information on United Way’s Community Impact Fund as well as this year’s Over the Edge fundraising event, scheduled for Sept. 10.
Participants raise a certain amount of money to earn the right to rappel down the side of Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St.
Visit dbqunitedway.org/over-the-edge for more information.