Iowa’s top law enforcement officials announced Tuesday that they have chipped away at the state’s backlog of untested sexual assault evidence kits while quickening the pace of testing new ones.
“Over a six-year period, we tested 1,606 kits,” Attorney General Tom Miller said during a virtual press conference.
The Iowa Sexual Assault Kit Initiative project was launched in April 2015. When the initiative began, state officials examined all 387 police departments and sheriffs’ departments in Iowa and discovered 4,275 unsubmitted sexual assault kits.
“We have experienced the issues with the backlog, primarily due to the amount of time it takes for one lab to process the evidence, generally DNA,” said interim Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen. “While the time it takes is important to us, it is also very important to the survivor.”
Two federal grants totaling $3 million helped support the statewide project, in which state agencies were joined by a private firm to test as many kits as feasible.
Miller said not all of the unsubmitted kits could be tested, due to a variety of reasons. Only kits collected before April 2015 were eligible for testing under the grants, and some kits lacked sufficient police reports or victim information.
“It has taken a long time, and a lot of decisions had to be made,” Miller said.
Other reasons that kits weren’t tested included the advanced age of some cases.
“Of the 1,606 cases we did test, only in 852 situations was the DNA sample sufficient to be able to utilize (to test),” Miller said. “In half of the 1,606 cases, the sample was not extensive enough to examine.”
The testing resulted in 852 DNA profiles being entered into the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System. More than 290 profiles were matched with individuals included in the database, with 26 of those profiles belonging to people previously convicted of sex crimes, Miller said.
State officials then referred the identified cases to local law enforcement for follow-up investigation and contacting victims.
“In the vast majority of the cases (of untested kits), the victims did not want to proceed,” Miller said.
Miller said that the testing has resulted in charges being brought in four cases — one each in Dallas, Marion, Pottawattamie and Winnebago counties, with convictions in the Dallas and Pottawattamie cases.
“In addition to the criminal convictions, numerous improvements took place,” Miller said.
While the federal grant helped reduce the backlog, Miller said, the state could devote its attention to staying current with new tests and reducing wait times for laboratory testing.
“When we started the initiative, it took 10 to 14 months to test the kits at the Department of Public Safety,” he said. “Now, it takes eight weeks.”
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the testing timeline has improved.
“In the past, we have had situations where the kits took two years to get results,” Kennedy said. “This has been reduced significantly. Generally speaking, our cases do not usually hinge upon the results of these kits nearly as much as the investigation completed by our investigators.”
Miller said Iowa also now has a system in place that enables victims and law enforcement to track kits as they move through the investigative process.
“We’ve gone from delaying justice to seeing justice given out swiftly,” said Stephan Bayens, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. “The initiative gave us an administrative framework to make sure justice is being served.”
Joey Taylor, executive director of Riverview Center in Dubuque, said the testing improvements are welcomed. Her organization provides free and confidential services to those who have experienced sexual violence in 14 counties in northeast Iowa, as well as those who have experienced domestic or sexual violence in Jo Daviess and Carroll counties in Illinois.
“The speedier testing helps to give victims peace of mind,” Taylor said. “Still, there is a such a long lineup in the courts to get these cases to go to trial.”
She said the tracking system also has been helpful.
“It helps victims and their advocates know where things are standing (in the case),” she said. “The great thing is you don’t have to rely on people getting in touch with you. You can log on, and you’re able to keep track of that evidence. It gives some of the control back to the victim.”
A similar effort to test about 4,500 backlogged sexual assault kits has been underway in Wisconsin. Fifteen related criminal cases have been filed as a result so far, including a Milwaukee man charged two weeks ago for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in 2008.