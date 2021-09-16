Iowa's first proposed legislative maps of the decennial redistricting process would make major shifts to both Congressional and state districts in the eastern part of the state.
Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties currently are all in Iowa's First Congressional District, represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, but the proposed maps would split them between two districts. Jones County would remain in the First Congressional District, while Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties would join Iowa's Second Congressional District — currently represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Local Iowa Senate districts also would change. In Dubuque County, state Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, represents the city of Dubuque and some surrounding areas. Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, represents rural Dubuque County, as well as all of Jackson County and eastern Jones County.
Delaware County and northwest Jones County currently are represented by Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan.
The proposed map would split rural Dubuque County in two, while City of Dubuque's district would become slightly larger to the south.
Zumbach's district would shift east, covering Dyersville -- where Koelker lives -- Asbury and the northern and western areas of Dubuque County. The rest of rural Dubuque County — including Peosta, Cascade and Epworth — would remain in a district that covers Jackson County but that also shifts south into Clinton County.
Area House districts would change, as well.
Currently, most of rural Dubuque County, outside the city of Dubuque, is represented by Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta. The southwest corner of the county is represented by Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, whose district also covers all of Jackson County and eastern Jones County.
The proposed map would shift Bradley's district north and west to include Epworth and Peosta -- where Lundgren lives. The district that would cover the rest of Dubuque County would shift west into areas of Delaware County currently represented by Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has called a special session of the Legislature starting Oct. 5 to vote on the proposed redistricting map.
If the Legislature votes in favor, the new districts will be put in place. If they do not pass it, the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency will create another one considering lawmakers concerns.