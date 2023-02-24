DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A woman recently was sentenced to one year of probation in relation to a domestic disturbance in Dyersville, during which she allegedly shot a gun into the air. 

Khalia M. Williams, 26, of Chicago, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of domestic assault. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged. 

