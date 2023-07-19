A benefit this week will assist the family of a local educator who died earlier this month, after adverse weather last week impacted the original schedule for the fundraiser.
The “Pack the Ballpark for Jesse” event, held in conjunction with Dubuque Independent League’s annual year-end baseball tournament at Dubuque Sports Complex, originally was intended as a weeklong tournament with an All-Star game and events such as a silent auction and 50/50 raffle benefiting the family of Jesse Freiburger.
However, games scheduled for three days last week were canceled due to weather. Instead, they are being played this week, with one held Tuesday; another set for today; and the last one scheduled for Thursday, July 20, at Dubuque Sports Complex, according to Rachel Edmonds, who manages the complex with her husband, Mike. Multiple events are scheduled around Thursday night’s All-Star game.
Recommended for you
Freiburger, 41, died July 2 after battling stomach cancer. He worked for Dubuque Community Schools for 18 years in a variety of roles, most recently as principal of Marshall Elementary School.
An avid sports fan, Freiburger was a longtime coach at Dubuque Sports Complex. His younger son plays baseball there, and his daughter works at the complex’s concession stand, according to Edmonds.
“He was just a staple down here at the complex. One or two nights a week, he was down here,” Edmonds said of Freiburger. “He was always a very friendly, smiling face.”
The benefit was planned before Freiburger’s passing, but Edmonds said organizers still wanted to host it because “the family needed us more than ever.”
“We weren’t going to stop just because he left us,” she said.
Dubuque Sports Complex collaborated with new local group Cans 4 NON-Profits to host the event.
Brenda Hernandez, founder of Cans 4 NON-Profits, said the organization was launched this summer to collect cans and bottles with 5-cent refundable deposits to raise funds for nonprofits. Attendees at the baseball tournament this week can bring cans and bottles, and proceeds will be donated to the Freiburger family.
“We started doing this at the beginning of the summer because people just weren’t putting the recycling in the proper bins around town, and we wanted to try to get them some smarter solutions,” she said. “We had no idea it would grow into this.”
Last week’s games featured a variety of activities, including face painting, hair braiding, snow cones, root beer floats and more. Edmonds said the activities have been pared down for this week’s makeup games, but several key fundraisers will continue.
Bids for the silent auction, which includes nearly 80 items, will end at 6 p.m. Thursday. Cash and check payments will be accepted. Winners of both the auction and 50/50 raffle will be announced following Thursday night’s All-Star game at 7 p.m., which will feature Dubuque Independent League players who are aging out of the league this year.
Also on Thursday, a DJ will be on site, local business S. Kelly Photography will offer a promotion in support of the Freiburger family and food from Greg’s BBQ will be available for purchase. Monetary donations for the Freiburger family will be accepted at the gate.
Those wishing to support the family also can send donations to an account set up at Dupaco Community Credit Union in the name of the Jesse Freiburger Family.