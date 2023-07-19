A benefit this week will assist the family of a local educator who died earlier this month, after adverse weather last week impacted the original schedule for the fundraiser.

The “Pack the Ballpark for Jesse” event, held in conjunction with Dubuque Independent League’s annual year-end baseball tournament at Dubuque Sports Complex, originally was intended as a weeklong tournament with an All-Star game and events such as a silent auction and 50/50 raffle benefiting the family of Jesse Freiburger.

Recommended for you