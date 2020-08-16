ELGIN, Iowa — Clayton County Iowa State Extension & Outreach has selected volunteer and former 4-H member Tim Orr to be inducted into the 2020 4-H Hall of Fame.
Orr has volunteered as a leader of the Marion Happy Hustlers 4-H Club, served on the Clayton Extension 4-H & Youth Development Committee and the Livestock Advisory Committee and is involved in Clayton County Pork Producers, Clayton County Cattlemen and Clayton County Fair Board, according to a press release.
Orr, along with 116 others throughout Iowa, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. The ceremony can be watched at www.iowa4hfoundation.org.
Other previously announced inductees from the area include Jolene and Loras Bagge, of Delaware County; Joe Simon, of Dubuque County; and Bob Larkey, of Jackson County.