About $340,000 was raised for local nonprofits Thursday during Great Give Day.
The total from the seventh annual event topped last year’s tally by more than $96,000 and was the most raised since 2017, according to a press release from organizer Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. This year’s event was presented in partnership with Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto and wrapped up at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
“In any year, we make strengthening nonprofits a priority, and this year, the COVID-19 crisis has made supporting our local organizations all the more important,” said Peter Supple, the foundation’s economic opportunity coordinator, in the release.
More than 3,000 donations were made, as nonprofits from Allamakee, Clayton, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties participated. Camp Courageous in Monticello, Iowa, had the most donors, with Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary having the second-most.
The annual event now has raised $2.1 million since 2014.