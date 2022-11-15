The City of Asbury requested the remainder of Dubuque County’s American Rescue Plan Act allotment and more at a Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, to replace 5,000 feet of a deteriorated sewer main.
According to city staff, Asbury is reconstructing much of Hales Mill Road beginning in spring 2023 — at a total cost of $3.1 million — including replacing the aged, underlying sewer main and private laterals.
“There is a long stretch of sanitary force main, what runs from the Radford lift station — between Roosevelt School and Asbury Road — then runs all the way up Hales Mill Road and then down to the Hales Mill lift station,” said Nate Stevenson, contracted engineer for the city. “We plan to abandon about 5,000 feet of that force main that was installed many years ago, is deteriorating and has failed at a number of locations the city has had to patch recently.”
By abandoning that main, though, Stevenson said its flow needs to travel another route — in this case directing it to gravity flow near Asbury Road/Hales Mill Road intersection, then to a nearby lift station. But, the gravity flow sewer there now needs to be expanded from eight-inch diameter to 12-inch diameter to accommodate the additional flow.
City Administrator Beth Bonz said the city has secured $1 million from an Iowa Department of Transportation grant and will use $1 million in city tax increment financing to fund more. But, they need $943,000 for the sewer, which they requested from the county’s ARPA pot.
The county only has about $600,000 left, however, after the Board of Supervisors approved allotments to nonprofits and small governments countywide over the last year. Two supervisors voiced support for the project, just not to the full request.
“That far exceeds what we have remaining in the ARPA budget,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough, who has regularly advocated for saving back ARPA funds for later projects. “This is not as sexy as the park projects and others we’ve helped, but I know is a need.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff agreed that the county’s ARPA could not fund the full request and added that the county may want to reserve some for its own courthouse project.
“HVAC is in need,” he said. “There will have to be a lot of discussion on it.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham, though, argued the county could afford to fund the project beyond ARPA. He also encouraged McDonough and Pothoff to better familiarize themselves with county funds, as Wickham will be replaced by Republican Wayne Kenniker next year, following last week’s election.
“I’d encourage my board not to short change the City of Asbury because they were the last ones in,” he said. “Our fund balances are healthy, have been in my seven years. I would encourage the board as they continue forward to keep them that way. The City of Asbury’s project won’t influence that. Our fund balances are dealing with tens of millions (of dollars). You should learn them. You should stare at them. You should know them. The money’s there.”
Supervisors do not typically decide on ARPA requests at the meeting in which they are made and did not Monday. They expect to do so at their Dec. 3 meeting.
