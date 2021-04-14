Dubuque Community School Board members this week approved the appointments of two people to fill district-level leadership positions.
The board approved the hiring of Lisa TeBockhorst as the district’s next executive director of elementary education, starting July 1. TeBockhorst, a Dubuque native, is currently principal of Hills Elementary School in the Iowa City Community School District.
Before her current role, she worked as principal of Polk Elementary School and Monroe Early Childhood School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to a press release from the Dubuque district.
TeBockhorst will succeed Cindy Steffens, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Board members also approved the appointment of Mark Fassbinder as the district’s next manager of buildings and grounds. Fassbinder, an architect and project manager with IIW, P.C., will succeed Bill Burkhart, who is retiring at the end of June.