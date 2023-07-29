Authorities said they pursued a motorcycle both on the ground and in an aircraft in a high-speed chase through Dubuque.
Tobias D. Dearstone, 19, of 1015 Garfield Ave., was arrested Thursday night on a felony charge of eluding.
Court documents state that an Iowa State Patrol aircraft pilot was working on a speeding project in Dubuque at about 10:35 p.m. Thursday and spotted a group of motorcycles headed south on John F. Kennedy Road at high speeds. A trooper on the ground saw one motorcycle leading the group who “pull(ed) a wheelie on the street.”
The trooper turned on his emergency lights, and the motorcycle accelerated south on JFK without stopping, documents state. The driver ran a stop sign at University Avenue Extension, as well as a red light at the intersection of University Avenue and Dodge Street.
Documents state that the motorcycle reached speeds of 85 mph in a 45-mph zone on Dodge Street while pursued by the trooper, who activated both his lights and siren. The trooper then stopped pursuing the motorcycle and let the aircraft track its path.
The motorcycle ended up in the Kennedy Mall parking lot and accelerated at a crowd of pedestrians, documents state, and several people had to run out of the bike’s way. The motorcycle continued south on Wacker Drive and east on Dodge Street, going 97 mph in a 45-mph zone.
The aircraft pilot eventually advised the trooper on the ground that the motorcycle drove behind a residence in the 1000 block of Barbaralee Drive. Documents state that the trooper went to the residence and located the driver, identified as Dearstone. Dearstone then was arrested.
Documents state that Dearstone does not have a valid motorcycle endorsement and only has an instruction permit.