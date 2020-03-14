Dubuque County’s updated emergency radio system is not expected to be ready for use when Major League Baseball comes to Dyersville.
Members of the Dubuque County 911 Public Safety Committee this week discussed whether the new system would be used when the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees face off Aug. 13 at the Field of Dreams movie site.
County supervisors in September 2017 agreed to bond for about $10 million to revamp the emergency communication system to meet the latest federal standards. The upgrades also will improve radio coverage for all emergency response agencies in the county.
Construction of the 8,000-seat ballpark for the MLB game began in August. Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said officials had hoped to have the system ready in time for game day. But it now appears that the system will not be fully operational until fall.
“We want to make sure everything is running smoothly before we officially transition the system over,” Berger said. “Right now, the plan will be to stick with the old radio system.”
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said he also felt that it was important for the county to have a reliable radio system for the game.
“We don’t want to take out the system prior to the testing being complete,” Kennedy said. “Should something not happen correctly, it would really be difficult for everyone on the system.”
The new system will utilize 10 radio towers located throughout the county, six of which are newly constructed.
Berger said the new system is about one year behind schedule, largely due to complications with securing leases for using existing radio towers, with the county eventually opting to build their own.
He added that the weather also created construction delays. The project is projected to fall within budget.
Berger anticipates that testing of the new system will begin in June, explaining that staff will need to drive the entirety of the county to ensure that the new system has nearly full coverage. Tests also will need to be conducted at and in numerous important indoor structures, including schools and government buildings.
Berger said it also will be important to test the system under different weather conditions.
“We have to check the entire county to make sure we have full coverage,” Berger said. “It’s a long process.”