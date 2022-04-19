A Dubuque veterinarian who wrote prescriptions for fake dogs in order to obtain medication for herself pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal charge.
Kristi M. Schreiber, 42, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a charge of acquiring a controlled substance by means of misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge.
Her sentencing hearing has not been set. She faces up to four years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release after her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa reported that Schreiber is an associate veterinarian at a pet clinic in Dubuque.
“From no later than February 2019 through at least February 2021, Schreiber wrote false and fraudulent prescriptions for Tramadol for dogs that did not exist or were not necessary,” a press release states.
The medication is a controlled substance used to treat moderate pain and “is one of the few human painkillers that is safe to administer to dogs,” the release states.
In March 2021, a Dubuque pharmacy reported Schreiber to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“The DEA conducted an inspection of the pet clinic at which Schreiber works and requested the files for some of the dogs for which Schreiber had written prescriptions, but Schreiber could not produce all the files,” the release states. “Schreiber falsely told the DEA that some of the dogs were animals of ‘close friends’ and also that she would ‘pick (the prescriptions) up for friends and family because I want to make sure the dog gets it.’”
She later admitted to taking all of the medication herself. Of the 266 prescriptions she wrote over the course of two years, about 70% were for Tramadol.