State-level charges have been dismissed against a Dubuque man accused of two shootings while a federal investigation continues.
Daniel A. Rodgers, 32, of Dubuque, was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of going armed with intent and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
The Dubuque County Attorney’s Office recently asked for the charges to be dismissed, reporting that Rodgers is under a federal investigation for possible charges relating to the shootings.
“It is in the interest of justice to learn the results of that investigation in order to further advance plea bargaining in this case,” documents state.
A judge recently agreed to dismiss the charges without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could refile them at a later date.
A trial on the charges had been slated for this week.
Court documents state that police responded to the intersection of West Locust Street and Rosedale Avenue at about 3:40 p.m. June 25 after gunshots were reported. Spent shell casings were found in the street, and two bullets and bullet damage were found at a residence at 1010 W. Locust St., No. 3.
Witnesses told police that an individual known as “C-Note” drove past the residence and fired gunshots. Witnesses said the man was feuding with a resident of 1010 W. Locust.
Documents state that police then responded to the 600 block of West 11th Street at about 5:35 p.m. June 25 after another shooting was reported.
Shell casings were again found in the street, and some residences had bullet damage.
Officers then identified “C-Note” as Rodgers, documents state.
Traffic camera footage showed Rodgers as a passenger in a vehicle that left the 600 block of West 11th Street shortly after the second shooting, as well as a vehicle traveling near the site of the first shooting.
The vehicle was driven by Robert W. Ware-Moore III, 27, of Dubuque. Ware-Moore faces charges of two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of going armed with intent, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of driving while barred in relation to the shootings.
He has pleaded not guilty. Ware-Moore’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 27.