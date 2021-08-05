Sorry, an error occurred.
Police are investigating the theft of more than $121,000 worth of coins from a Dubuque residence.
Gary C. Miller, 74, of 3525 Windsor Ave., No. 312, reported the theft of the coins and coin box between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. July 20 from his residence, according to Dubuque police.
“The investigation is ongoing,” said Lt. Ted McClimon.
