Police are investigating the theft of more than $121,000 worth of coins from a Dubuque residence.

Gary C. Miller, 74, of 3525 Windsor Ave., No. 312, reported the theft of the coins and coin box between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. July 20 from his residence, according to Dubuque police.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said Lt. Ted McClimon.

