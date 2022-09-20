Executive Director Josh Jasper says Resources Unite’s preeminent focus is on the relationships with its clients.
“As a resource center, our primary mission is to go develop relationships with the people we serve,” Jasper said. “It’s more about having that rapport with them so we can do the heavier lift.”
Resources Unite, a resource and volunteer center based in Dubuque, works to connect low-income individuals with community services located both in-house and with any number of its fellow Dubuque nonprofits.
But its most pivotal resource is its employees, who provide case management and peer counseling to its clients. Getting one of their clients the number for Rapid Rehousing is comparably easy.
“The hard part is the trauma,” said Jasper, who previously worked as a mental health counselor and ran the sexual assault survivor services at Riverview Center for several years before starting Resources Unite in 2011. “Getting to know families helps them disrupt cycles of generational trauma, of poverty.”
Part of that involves helping clients navigate Dubuque’s often confusing web of community services.
Jasper said Resources Unite can help clients apply for housing or a job, or connect them with specific people at specific nonprofits and aid agencies to make sure clients find themselves in the right place.
“Think of us as a bridge to a lot of external resources,” Jasper said.
The nonprofit also works to directly address clients’ physical needs; Jasper calls it a “one-stop shop” for basic necessities. That includes a food pantry, free hygiene products and cleaning supplies, and a “baby pantry” with items like diapers and formula. It also helps provide clients with furniture and cribs and car seats, when available.
With St. Stephens’ Food Bank, Resources Unite runs a food giveaway on Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the parking lot across from the nonprofit’s headquarters at 1900 John F. Kennedy Road.
By Resources Unite program director Katie Meyer’s estimate, the nonprofit serves 20 to 25 people per week, mostly single mothers.
Resources Unite also works to connect local do-gooders with volunteer opportunities at other area nonprofits, like the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, Convivium Urban Farmstead, and the Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
“We partner with pretty much everyone,” Meyer said.
Though it’s focused on building lasting relationships with clients, “we see a lot of new people daily,” Meyer said.
Resources Unite also has seen an increase in clients recently, which Meyer attributed to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as more local factors like state cuts to food stamp benefits.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
