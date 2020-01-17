GALENA, Ill. — Galena residents appear split between wanting an energetic young school administrator with a family who will be around for the long haul and someone with a track record of fiscal discipline and management.
About a dozen community members gathered this week for a public meeting hosted by Galena school district officials to discuss the process for hiring a new superintendent.
They also touched on the characteristics they would like to see in the successor to Greg Herbst, who resigned in November after citing difficulties he experienced working with school staffers and the teachers’ union.
School board members have hired Steve Bianchetta and Craig Mathers, both former superintendents, to jointly fill the position until a permanent replacement is found.
Mathers said the district has received 25 resumes for the position. Officials also have collected more than 500 comments from district teachers through a survey of traits they want to see in a new leader.
“They don’t want a renter, who will be here one or two years,” Mathers said. “Good, solid change is going to take three to five years. It’s not going to occur overnight.”
The teachers’ comments mirrored those of some parents who spoke at the school board meeting.
Attorney and former school board member Tom Nack said he would like to see the board hire a young, “over-achieving, competent” administrator with a “growing family.”
“It would make them more accountable if they had kids in the school system and less likely to gloss over issues,” Nack said, as opposed to someone who “has been a teacher and a principal and is 30 years into their pension.”
But some argued for an experienced hand at the wheel. Others said they would like to see an emphasis placed on meeting the needs of the district’s bilingual students.
But all said they are looking for someone who can build consensus and will integrate him or herself into the community.
“If a superintendent gets up there and Monday is their favorite day, then you’ve got the right person,” said resident Pete Stryker.
Nack advised board members not to rush into a decision.
“If we can’t find who we want, we are fine right now,” he said.
Board members met in closed session and narrowed the list of applicants to six candidates, and set special meeting dates to conduct interviews on Jan. 22, 23 and 24.
Mathers would not release the names or resumes of applicants or the six to be interviewed, citing “privacy considerations.” He said there are no internal candidates for the position.
“I don’t know if these people have told their districts they’re interviewing,” he said, adding that board members will release the name of finalists once chosen.