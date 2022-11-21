Milt Kramer
Former Manchester, Iowa, mayor Milt Kramer was a familiar sight at City Hall for dozens of years.

 DAVE KETTERING, Telegraph Herald file

At the City of Manchester’s Boards and Commissions open house Nov. 9, Mayor Connie Behnken announced a new award recognizing the lifetime of public service given to the city by former mayor Milt Kramer.

So it was only fitting the award went to the man it honors.

