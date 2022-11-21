At the City of Manchester’s Boards and Commissions open house Nov. 9, Mayor Connie Behnken announced a new award recognizing the lifetime of public service given to the city by former mayor Milt Kramer.
So it was only fitting the award went to the man it honors.
Kramer is the first recipient of the Milt Kramer Leadership and Legacy Award. Behnken came up with the idea for the award, which will recognize anyone who gives a lifetime of service either as an elected official or someone appointed to a board or commission.
Kramer served in city government for 52 years, first as a council member, then the last 47 as mayor, retiring at the end of 2021. Behnken said it only made sense that Kramer’s service be honored.
“There are not very many people that get to serve one community for that many years,” she said. “Manchester has always been very progressive. Milt is the best cheerleader for Manchester — the best ambassador. Everybody knows Milt. Nobody ever tells Milt ‘no’ when he asks you to come help serve because you get so excited about the passion he has for the community. I thought individuals like that need to be recognized and I couldn’t think of a better name to put on the award than his.”
Behnken served as a city council member under Kramer before succeeding him as mayor.
“Serving with him, he was always a great mentor. If you have a question, he has so much history and knowledge behind it. He always made you look at things from different perspectives. That helps form the way I’m trying to serve, but I am amazed at all the connections he made over the years and all the things he did. His fingers were in a lot of things and they were all good things that all kind of came together. He’s been a great resource and I’m forever grateful to him for that.”
Kramer said he was honored by the award.
“It means an awful lot,” he said. “I think if it shows that you want to get involved and want to work for the betterment of your community, people appreciate what you are doing. In one way or another, you will be rewarded in the end.”
Kramer added that he encourages others to find ways to help their community.
“There are a lot of things people can do,” he said. “Just get involved. It’s really easy to sit back and be negative. The last thing we need in our community and our nation is negativity. There are things you can do. Become involved and do your thing to represent and honor your city.”
Other award winners during the open house included Diane Monaghan and Jack Young, Citizen of the Year; Richard Justice, Distinguished Service Award and Certificate of Appreciation for his work on the Board of Adjustment; Kathy Mersch, Certificate of Appreciation as trustee of the Manchester Library Board; Dixie Willman, Certificate of Appreciation as member of the Board of Adjustment.
