The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos has outlined the first stage of development ideas for Chaplain Schmitt Island, including removing the greyhound race track as early as this fall.

Officials with the DRA, which legally is called Dubuque Racing Association, met with the Telegraph Herald on Friday to outline possibilities for development projects on the island, including an amphitheater at the site of the greyhound track.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.