The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos has outlined the first stage of development ideas for Chaplain Schmitt Island, including removing the greyhound race track as early as this fall.
Officials with the DRA, which legally is called Dubuque Racing Association, met with the Telegraph Herald on Friday to outline possibilities for development projects on the island, including an amphitheater at the site of the greyhound track.
“This is just yet another shining example of how Dubuque is coming together to be able to move forward,” said Alex Dixon, president and CEO of DRA and Q Casino. “We’re humbled to be part of that decision. But I think we have to make it very clear: We need help from the community, (and) we need help from the city, the county and our federal partners to help make this gateway to the Mississippi (River) that we believe and know can happen.”
Dixon stressed the need to outline the potential of Chaplain Schmitt Island to the public prior to the Dubuque City Council’s goal-setting sessions, which begin on Monday, Aug. 22, so that island development could be part of those conversations.
The DRA’s lease agreement with the city splits the DRA’s annual distribution evenly among the city, local charities and improvements to Schmitt Island, creating a funding source for island projects.
Potential development on the island includes eventually adding an amphitheater behind Q Casino. Iowa Greyhound Park ceased operations in May after operating at the site since June 1985.
“(The amphitheater) is set in the location where the existing greyhound racing track is,” said Kathy Buhr, DRA director of strategic philanthropy and Chaplain Schmitt Island development. “Our plan is in the next couple of months to have a groundbreaking on the demolition and deconstruction of the racetrack.”
While concerts similar to the ones now offered on Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage could be performed at the track space sooner, Dixon said more work is needed if the community wants an amphitheater in that location.
“We are ready imminently to begin demolition,” he said of the track. “... In my view, I would like us to be able to host some concerts there by next summer. In order to do that, we would have to be able to begin demolition this fall.
“Now, we need to say, ‘Do we want an open green space, or do we want an amphitheater?’ If it’s an amphitheater, we need a public-private partnership to be able to achieve an amphitheater. If we just wanted it to be a blank field, we can get that done immediately.”
Other ideas include upgrades to ballfields at McAleece Park & Recreation Complex, including better pedestrian access, a new concession stand and added greenery.
Additional signage when entering Schmitt Island is another potential addition. One rendering shows a colorful Iowa sign near Mystique Community Ice Center.
“We’re creating some iconic signage to attract people to come in,” Buhr said. “In (Las) Vegas, it has the ‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign that’s a free keepsake to have from your trip. We’d have an Iowa sign. And the younger generation, they are very excited about Instagram-able moments.”
Buhr also noted potential enhancements to the ice center’s exterior to better showcase the entrance.
“It’s getting it to be a place to come early and stay longer when people are attending events there,” Buhr said.
Dixon noted that some grant funding already has been secured, such as $615,000 secured by U.S. Rep Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, through an appropriations package passed by Congress earlier this year. The funding would finish the trial connection at the island.
Additionally, Dixon said discussions are ongoing about ways to improve access to the river in a safe way, including exploring the possibility of a water taxi.
“We still have to remember with the Mississippi River, there is a current,” he said. “We have an equal desire to increase access to the river while making sure we are able to keep people safe. ... You shouldn’t have to own a boat to experience the river or be able to physically touch it.”
After Schmitt Island development priorities are established, Dixon said, the next step would be looking into funding sources.
He noted that the City of Dubuque would take the lead on applying for any related Destination Iowa grants, which use federal American Rescue Plan Act money as funding for community projects aimed at improving quality of life and attracting tourists.
“I think (figuring out what projects should be part of a Destination Iowa grant) is best done not just from my perspective or Kathy’s or our board’s, but the community, and the City Council is going to be the best vehicle for that feedback,” Dixon said.
State officials have allocated a total of $100 million to the Destination Iowa grant program, and more than $36 million has been awarded already, including $12.5 million toward a permanent stadium at the Field of Dreams.
To go along with its development ideas, DRA is launching a new page on its website related to Schmitt Island development, on which the public can find updates and renderings for projects, as well as sign up for emails to be alerted on new developments and view the DRA’s master plan for the island. The site can be found at dradubuque.com/island.
“I think before we used to have good ideas,” said Dixon. “Now, we have good priorities. We need to get this conversation out in the open to say, ‘These aren’t just one-off ideas.’ We can develop an actual development plan.”
