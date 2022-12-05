The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Rigo B. Ibarra, 23, of 1397 Main St., No. 10, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Saturday outside of his residence on charges of operating while under the influence, eluding and possession of marijuana.
  • Dontrell D. McCoy, 22, of Green Bay, Wis., was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Central Avenue on a charge of domestic assault.
  • Glenn R. Becker, 61, of 2459 Cherry St., was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Saturday outside of his residence on a charge of third-offense operating while under the influence.