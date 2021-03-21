A Dubuque man repeatedly convicted of domestic assault recently was sentenced to four years in prison for an attack that left a woman with a broken rib.
Roy E. Woods III, 38, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of second-offense domestic assault. As part of a plea deal, both of those charges were reduced from domestic assault-third or subsequent offense, and dismissed was a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Court documents state that Woods assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Kelly L. Puccio, of Dubuque, at about 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at her residence. Puccio reported that Woods punched her several times in the head, then punched her in the ribs, causing her to fall to the ground.
Woods went to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on Sept. 13, where she was diagnosed with a broken rib.
Documents also state that Woods assaulted Puccio at about 3:35 a.m. July 14 at his residence. Woods was near Puccio’s vehicle, flattening tires and scratching a profanity in the rear driver’s side door with a knife when he grabbed her by the shirt.