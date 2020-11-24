DARLINGTON, Wis. — Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County at Darlington will create five new positions within the hospital and its clinics in 2021.
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved creating the positions requested by hospital administration that will have a fiscal impact of more than $280,000 on the hospital budget but will not impact the county tax levy.
The personnel costs for the jobs will be offset by reimbursements to the hospital or provider revenue.
The positions include a specialty clinic registered nurse at 60% full time, with an hourly base rate of $28.47 per hour. A case management registered nurse at 60% full time also will have a base hourly rate of $28.47 per hour. A clinic technician will be paid $20 to $22 per hour. A primary care licensed practical nurse or certified medical assistant position will pay $15.21 to $19.07 per hour. And a 40% full time laboratory technician will be paid $22.35 to $25.77 per hour.