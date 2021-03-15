Authorities said a man led law enforcement on a chase this morning in the Dubuque area and crashed into a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle.
Kaylan D. Simmons, 19, of Blue Grass, Iowa, was arrested at 1:29 a.m. today in the area of U.S. 52/61/151 and Jones Street on a charge of eluding.
Court documents state that a Dubuque County deputy attempted to pull over Simmons for speeding at 12:48 a.m. today on U.S. 61/151 near the Southwest Arterial. Simmons was traveling north at 73 mph in a 55-mph zone. Simmons failed to stop, turning onto Digital Drive, then back onto the highway, then onto Maquoketa Drive before heading back onto the highway and continuing toward Dubuque.
The Dubuque Police Department deployed a set of stop sticks, meant to puncture tires, at the U.S. 52/61/151 intersection with Jones Street. Simmons stopped his vehicle, then put it in reverse and crashed into the front end of a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle.
Authorities took Simmons into custody without further incident, according to documents.
Simmons also was cited with seven traffic citations.