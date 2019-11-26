DARLINGTON, Wis – A man was injured in a rollover crash Sunday morning in Lafayette County.
Delmer F. Alvarez, 25, of Darlington, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Lafayette County F. The release states that Alvarez was traveling south on Lafayette County F when he failed to negotiate a curve due to slippery road conditions. Alvarez’s vehicle crossed the roadway, entered the east ditch, struck an embankment and overturned, coming to rest on its top.
Alvarez was cited with operating without a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.