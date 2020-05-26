MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County supervisors recently approved establishing an emergency loan program for small businesses.
Supervisors voted, 2-1, to initiate the program, which will divert $50,000 from the county’s revolving loan fund to offer low-interest loans of up to $5,000 to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mike Steines voted against the motion. In a prior meeting, he had wondered if the program, as then proposed, was substantial enough.
Supervisor Jack Willey said additional details and policies for the program need to be established and will be discussed in subsequent meetings.