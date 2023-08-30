MANCHESTER, Iowa — Finding workers in a tight labor market requires innovative solutions. For XL Specialized Trailers in Manchester, that solution may be found by partnering with a recruitment firm to bring workers and families from Puerto Rico.
Avance USA, a recruitment firm with teams on four continents, has workers ready to come to Manchester. According to Avance USA Founder and President Jennifer Andrade, the approach her firm takes is one she believes will be successful in Manchester.
“Think of us as headhunters for industries,” Andrade explained. “We’ve been established since 2019. I would say 99% of the people we recruit are Puerto Rican. They are U.S. citizens who can hit the ground running. They want to be here, want to work and want to be part of the community.”
Eric Branson, director of human resources at XL Specialized Trailers, said the company needs workers.
“We are experiencing growth. Right now, we have 70 more employees than we had a year ago. With our last expansion, we have the capacity to grow even more. The limiting factor is the workforce.”
Delaware County’s latest unemployment numbers sit around 2%.
Branson said the largest need is for welders, but they are also in need of fabricators and assemblers.
“We want people to relocate to Manchester and become regular employees,” Branson said. “This is a long-term commitment. We want people to come here, put down roots and be here for years to come. We believe that benefits whatever community and school district they settle into.”
Branson said XL Specialized Trailers will begin with 10 workers. “We want to walk before we can run. If this is successful, this could probably turn into a lot more workers.”
Andrade said Avance USA has more than 10 recruits being screened right now. She described the screening process as pretty intensive.
“We do background checks and professional references. We probably turn away 50-75% of the people who contact us because we feel they are either unqualified in terms of their track record or maybe aren’t a good fit for what we are offering.”
Andrade said her firm specializes in bringing entire families, not just the worker. She said bringing everyone is key to keeping employees.
“Sometimes the challenge is coordinating the move. It’s not just about marketing, screening and recruitment, although we spend a lot of time with that. At times, our biggest challenge is helping families move to a new community, especially in a community where housing is tight.
“That’s why we really try to work together to form those partnerships in a community and try to work together to find solutions, to find rentals that are available, to coordinate travel for the family. We really try to facilitate that community integration piece.”
Throughout Delaware County, housing is in demand. Andrade said it’s the first thing her firm secures for recruits before bringing them to a community.
“We offer wrap around services. We don’t bring them here to live in hotels. After we secure the housing, we coordinate the move.”
Andrade said the key to finding housing is to build relationships with area landlords. It’s something that has been successful for Avance in Charles City, Forest City and Mason City.
“The wages offered by XL and the benefits package make this a tremendous opportunity. There will be demand for these jobs and that makes for a good tenant.”
Delaware County Economic Development Executive Director Donna Boss said it’s an opportunity for the entire county.
“This is really promising for our entire county, for all of our school districts. I can’t stress that enough. I know the caveat is having enough housing to assist, but it’s a great opportunity to bring in additional workforce along with families.”