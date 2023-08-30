MANCHESTER, Iowa — Finding workers in a tight labor market requires innovative solutions. For XL Specialized Trailers in Manchester, that solution may be found by partnering with a recruitment firm to bring workers and families from Puerto Rico.

Avance USA, a recruitment firm with teams on four continents, has workers ready to come to Manchester. According to Avance USA Founder and President Jennifer Andrade, the approach her firm takes is one she believes will be successful in Manchester.

Recommended for you