GRATIOT, Wis. -- One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash Thursday near Gratiot.
William E. Edwards, 30, of Stockton, Ill., was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with "serious, non-life-threatening injuries," according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday on Wisconsin 78. A press release states that Edwards was northbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle entered a ditch and rolled multiple times.
The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
Edwards was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.