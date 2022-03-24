Dubuque’s fire chief recently explained a request to add seven more firefighter positions next fiscal year.
Fire Chief Rick Steines spoke during the City Council’s ongoing budget hearing sessions for fiscal year 2023, which begins on July 1. The city must finalize next fiscal year’s budget by Tuesday, March 29.
Steines requested, and City Manager Mike Van Milligen has recommended, the addition of the seven positions. That would allow the department to staff a third full-time ambulance crew and reduce excessive overtime.
Filling seven more positions would cost the city $689,795 in annually recurring expenses.
“A lot of people will tell you that they worked more overtime than they would ever want to,” Steines said, describing working conditions for the fire department last year. “A lot of the call volume was pretty emotionally and mentally stressful.”
The fire department handled 7,894 calls in 2021 — a 21% increase over the 6,525 calls received in 2020 and a 56% jump over 2011’s total. The vast majority of those calls are related to medical issues.
Council members this week praised the efforts of the department and expressed their support for the addition of more firefighters.
“It’s comfortable to know we have such a great fire department and know you are there to protect my family,” said Council Member Laura Roussell.
Other departmental highlights from the budget hearing included the following:
Fire Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $2,897,159
- Expenditures projected: $14,316,651
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 14.4%
- Tax support requested: $11,419,492
- Tax support current year: $9,944,260
- Employment change: Adding seven firefighter positions, resulting in the equivalent of 99.16 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages include: $73,550 to implement an employee health and wellness program, $33,225 to upgrade the department’s records management system, $30,000 to increase hours and involvement of a physician to serve as medical director for the department, $96,250 to install and subscribe to Dark Horse data analytics software program for data collection, $35,000 to purchase seven portable radios, and $10,000 to purchase remote training equipment.
Emergency Communications Center
- Revenue or resources projected: $610,466
- Expenditures projected: $1,716,364
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 2.4%
- Tax support requested: $1,105,898
- Tax support current year: $1,100,054
- Employment change: Adding one full-time public safety dispatcher, resulting in the equivalent of 19.53 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages include: $78,717 to hire a full-time public safety dispatcher, $6,709 to increase the overtime budget, and $68,856 to hire a company to perform quality assurance for the communications center.
Emergency Management
- Revenue or resources projected: $495,519
- Expenditures projected: $425,154
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 0.2% decrease
- Tax support requested: $104,400
- Tax support current year: $104,400