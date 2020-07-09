The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Ashley R. Petrousek, 31, of 4289 Asbury Road, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday at her residence on a felony charge of child endangerment with injury. Court documents state that she spanked her son with a wooden spoon.
- Marvin L. Brantley, 27, of 260 W. 17th St., Apt. 4, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Jackson and East 21st streets on warrants charging three counts of domestic assault-third or subsequent offense. Court documents state that he repeatedly assaulted his girlfriend, Marquittia G. Whitehead, 27, at their residence.
- Timothy J. Mellon Jr., 32, of 244½ E. 17th St., was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Mellon assaulted Tiana R. McBride, 26, of the same address.
- Randy’s Auto Plaza, 2154 Central Ave., reported $500 worth of criminal mischief to a vehicle between 1 a.m. Tuesday and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
- Joseph R. Pregler, 41, of rural Dubuque, reported $1,000 worth of criminal mischief to a vehicle while it was parked at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, between 4 and 7:05 p.m. Sunday.
- Desiree A. Larson, 35, of 611 University Ave., Apt. 3, reported the theft of $630 in money orders and $35 worth of face cream from her home between 4 p.m. Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday.
- Kimberly A. Leute, 32, of 838 Air Hill St., reported fraud totaling $1,664 at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday.