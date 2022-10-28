CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City voters will see two school bond referendum questions on their ballots in November’s election.

The $26.85 million bond measure and $200,000 operating measure, both of which require a simple majority to be approved, were accepted for placement on the ballot by school board members in August.

