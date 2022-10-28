CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City voters will see two school bond referendum questions on their ballots in November’s election.
The $26.85 million bond measure and $200,000 operating measure, both of which require a simple majority to be approved, were accepted for placement on the ballot by school board members in August.
“This referendum is what we felt was the best design, and we had a lot of community input in terms of cost savings, structure and design,” said Superintendent Aaron Olson. “ … It addresses some athletic needs, some academic needs, infrastructure needs and arts department needs.”
Projects to be funded by the proposed $26.85 million referendum include replacing the elementary school roof, parking lots and driveways.
At the high school, funds would go toward expanding and renovating technical and agricultural education areas as well as expanding the stage in the gym. An addition would be constructed to add gym space and a wrestling/multipurpose room, along with a weight and fitness center with community access.
Olson said the operating measure would help cover the utility costs of the new spaces added by construction.
District officials originally anticipated that the measure would raise the mill rate used to calculate the school district’s portion of property taxes by 97 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
However, after financial review, Olson said the district recently adopted a mill rate of $10.61 per $1,000 for this school year, a decrease of 23 cents from last year. Officials expect that mill rate to remain neutral in the coming years, even if the bond is approved.
He said the district plans to finish repaying funds from a 2004 referendum by next year, and increasing property values and state aid also make it possible to keep the mill rate consistent or lower.
“All those things formed together for us to be able to offer both these referendum questions while still lowering the mill rate, which has never happened in our school’s history,” he said.
Olson said although the mill rate will decrease, the actual change in property taxes that residents see might vary based on the reassessed value of their homes due to inflation.
A community survey this spring yielded an estimated 56.3% approval rate for the bond, even with the originally estimated 97 cent increase, so Olson hopes that level of support will remain consistent or increase now that the mill rate is not projected to rise.
Cuba City resident Mike Kraus, whose daughter is a junior at Cuba City High School, said he supports the bond.
“We do need to improve the school. I graduated from Cuba City in 1986, and it hasn’t had much improvement since then,” he said. “I’m hoping (the bond) does go through.”
However, Andy Bass, also a Cuba City resident, said he does not plan to vote in favor of the bond because he has not followed the issue closely enough.
“I just don’t know enough about it to vote for it,” he said.
