The Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA will hold a candlelight vigil Thursday to raise awareness of domestic violence.
The vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Washington Square, according to a press release. The event will feature a domestic violence survivor discussing her experiences.
The vigil is part of the organization’s 15th annual Glimmer of Hope fundraising event supporting a victim services shelter.
Glimmer of Hope will include an “Ask the Experts” panel discussion at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. The event will be livestreamed via Facebook.
The month’s activities will include with an event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29. This event also will be streamed on Facebook.
Visit dubuquey.org/glimmer-of-hope-2020 or givebutter.com/Glimmerofhope2020 for more information on the events and registration.