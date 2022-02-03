MANCHESTER, Iowa — The owners of a now-shuttered Manchester roadside zoo are seeking to dismiss their contempt case.
Joey Hoover, attorney for Tom and Pam Sellner, of Cricket Hollow Animal Park, has filed an application asking the Iowa Supreme Court to consider dismissing the contempt case and the “excessive” $70,000 fine.
“A punishment this steep goes beyond the purpose of deterrence and forced compliance and could put the (Sellners) in financial ruin,” the application states.
Iowa Supreme Court Justice Dana Oxley filed an order stating the fine is stayed until Hoover’s application is resolved.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley previously ordered that the Sellners pay the fine after finding them guilty of contempt for animals missing during a two-day rescue operation in 2019.
The initial order, which also closed the zoo, was issued following a civil trial during which Ackley declared the zoo to be a public nuisance.
A contempt hearing took place in January 2021. The plaintiffs, assisted by Animal Legal Defense Fund, argued that the Sellners violated the initial court order by removing animals from their property prior to rescue operations.
In September, the Sellners were fined $500 per missing animal over the two-day rescue, totaling $70,000. The Sellners faced a one-day jail sentence per missing animal, or 140 days total, if payments did not begin in November, according to the order.
Hoover argues in the application that the list of missing animals includes ones not owned by the Sellners, and those individuals had a right to take their property. He also asserts that some animals were sold or transferred prior to the initial order.
The application also states that the Sellners have been punished twice for animals not located on both rescue days and that the fine is “excessive.”
Speaking to the Telegraph Herald, Hoover said he hopes that the high court will accept the application and find that there wasn’t enough evidence that the Sellners violated the initial court order.
“Taking a look at the evidence that the other side had, it was insufficient, and a lot of it was just conjecture on their part,” he said.
A team of attorneys have also filed a resistance to the Sellners’ application, citing ample evidence of the Sellners’ violation of the court-ordered removal of their animals.
Amanda Howell, senior staff attorney with the Animal Legal Defense Fund, also noted to the TH that plaintiffs put forth dozens of witnesses during last year’s contempt hearing, while the Sellners put forward few witnesses.
“There was very little evidence they put forward, and what they did was found not credible,” she said.
The resistance also argue that the Sellners were not double punished, as the fine covers two separate acts of contempt: removing the animals initially and then returning them later.
Howell noted that the fine is exactly what is allowed under the law for the Sellners’ actions.
“I think that this appeal is just another last-ditch effort to avoid responsibility for their actions,” she said. “It doesn’t honestly surprise me. Time and time again they’ve exhibited that they feel no remorse about their actions.”