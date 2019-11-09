Authorities said one person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash south of Key West that closed both lanes of traffic Saturday night.
The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. on U.S. 52 South near Bradel Cove Road, Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy told the Telegraph Herald.
“It sounds like we do have one confirmed fatality and one other person taken to the hospital,” Kennedy said.
According to Dubuque County scanner traffic, U.S. 52 was closed in both directions, with the Dubuque County Medical Examiner, Key West Fire and Ambulance and Dubuque Fire Department responding.
A message left with the Dubuque County Medical Examiner’s Office was not immediately returned Saturday night.
Kennedy said he did not have any further information, and that details of the crash would be forthcoming.