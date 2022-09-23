Community members on Thursday got a look at the current state of the Dubuque Community School District’s middle schools, as well as a chance to provide feedback as the district works to determine the facilities’ future.

The district held a meeting to provide an update on the planning process for consolidating the district’s middle schools from three to two by no later than fall 2026, a goal approved by school board members in April. Board members in June approved working with Waterloo, Iowa, firm Invision Architecture to lead the study and planning process for the consolidation, which will focus on creating feeder schools to the district’s two high schools.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.