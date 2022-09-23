Brad Leeper (from left) and Bobbi Jo Duneman, both with Invision, talk with Ken Johnson during the Dubuque Community School District's informational meeting on the district’s middle school consolidation study held at The Forum in Dubuque on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Brad Leeper (from left) and Bobbi Jo Duneman, both with Invision, talk with Ken Johnson during the Dubuque Community School District's informational meeting on the district’s middle school consolidation study held at The Forum in Dubuque on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Community members on Thursday got a look at the current state of the Dubuque Community School District’s middle schools, as well as a chance to provide feedback as the district works to determine the facilities’ future.
The district held a meeting to provide an update on the planning process for consolidating the district’s middle schools from three to two by no later than fall 2026, a goal approved by school board members in April. Board members in June approved working with Waterloo, Iowa, firm Invision Architecture to lead the study and planning process for the consolidation, which will focus on creating feeder schools to the district’s two high schools.
At Thursday’s meeting, Superintendent Amy Hawkins said Invision staff have spent the past four months working with a community task force comprised of teachers, administrators and community members, in addition to meeting with focus groups of parents, students, teachers and district leaders.
“This is the first of many community meetings that we’re going to have,” she said.
Laura Peterson, educational planner with Invision, told attendees the firm’s staff visited each middle school building and graded the facilities on six key factors: building adequacy; safety and security; educational adequacy; site; community and location; and value.
From that analysis, Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School received an overall grade of a B+, George Washington Middle School was ranked D+ and Thomas Jefferson Middle School received a D.
Peterson stressed the grades do not indicate Washington and Jefferson are providing a subpar education, but rather the buildings do not necessarily support the needs of a 21st-century education.
“It’s not a reflection of the education, but there’s significant challenges at those two facilities,” she said.
Among those challenges are the buildings’ ages. While Roosevelt was constructed in 2005, Jefferson and Washington were constructed in 1922, although both have seen additions and expansions since then.
“Those buildings are around 100 years old, and the things that we provided in schools 100 years ago versus what we’re providing today are very different,” said Bobbi Jo Duneman, an architect with Invision.
As an example, Peterson noted that Roosevelt includes a secure entrance, where visitors must first pass through a controlled space by the main office before accessing the main building, while Washington and Jefferson do not.
Washington and Jefferson are also limited in space, occupying 8.75 acres and 5 acres, respectively, while Roosevelt is housed on 31 acres. Similarly, Roosevelt offers nearly 300 parking spaces, while Washington and Jefferson both have about 100.
Peterson told attendees the district’s annual cost per student at Roosevelt is approximately $12,800, while annual per-student spending at Washington and Jefferson is about $15,000 and $16,400, respectively.
District officials have previously stated the combined enrollment at Jefferson and Washington is similar to that of Roosevelt, but it costs about $3.8 million more in total to operate Jefferson and Washington than it does Roosevelt.
Stacy and Justin Kretz, who attended the meeting, have two sons in the district, one of whom attends Jefferson. Stacy also attended the school herself and previously worked there as a paraprofessional.
“From being in the (middle school) buildings, I think the assessments were very accurate,” Stacy said. “I really like how they’re taking safety into consideration.”
She worries, however, that if school boundary lines are shifted, some families could face transportation barriers and parents might struggle to attend school functions such as parent-teacher conferences.
During the meeting, Brad Leeper, a partner with Invision, said officials aim to develop a model in which no more than 50% of students would be bused to their middle school. The district currently provides bus transportation to students who live outside a two-mile radius from their school.
Peterson added that in developing two middle schools that would feed into the district’s high schools, officials hope to avoid changing the district’s current high school boundaries, as Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools’ student populations are currently demographically comparable.
After the meeting, attendees could ask questions of district and Invision staff, and could also leave questions or comments on several large sheets of paper placed around the conference room at the Forum. Staff will consider the feedback as the planning process continues.
Leeper said officials will hold another community meeting in October, at which they will present options for the best sites in a two-middle-school model after testing the financial and logistical impacts of different sites.
Peterson said those sites will include the existing middle schools as well as sites for new construction.
“There’s no assumption that we’re building a new school at a different location right now,” she said.
Invision staff hope to make a recommendation to the school board by November as to the best way to proceed with the consolidation process.
