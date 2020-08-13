The mussels that Jared McGovern pulled out of the Upper Bee Branch Creek in Dubuque on Wednesday morning still were small, having grown about 2 millimeters in two months.
Still, he was pleased with what he saw.
“Even though they’re growing much slower, habitat-stability-wise, they’re growing and not dying,” said McGovern, the curator of conservation programs at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.
McGovern and the museum, along with organizations such as the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and City of Dubuque, released 2,500 mussels from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Genoa Fish Hatchery into the creek June 11.
The majority of mussels were released freely, though 11 “silos” with 30 mussels each were placed in the creek as well. McGovern said biweekly growth checks have been conducted on 20 mussels per silo since June.
“I made these silos in my garage during COVID,” McGovern said as he held up one of the concrete domes, which are located near storm drainage areas of the creek.
The current low mortality rate suggests the creek could be a good mussel habitat, and McGovern said a larger mussel population might arrive after the city completes a project connecting Bee Branch Creek to the Mississippi River.
A city project began in May to allow stormwater from the creek to flow automatically into the river without needing to be pumped through the floodwall.
In addition to mussel habitat stability, another important element of the mussel project for McGovern is community engagement.
He said he has met several Dubuque residents who have taken to checking in on the mussels’ progress when they are in the area. Students with St. Mark Youth Enrichment and the Multicultural Family Center’s Summer Teen Empowerment Program have worked with the museum and the mussels as well.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville biology professor Becky Doyle-Morin helped McGovern chart mussel growth Wednesday morning.
She said she was helping and observing the process so she can perhaps apply it to her own summer mussel research in southwest Wisconsin. With McGovern’s encouragement, she applied for grants to fund a mussel search in southwest Wisconsin waterways.
“We haven’t found any live mussels yet, but we did find shells, so we know they’re in the Grant (River),” Doyle-Martin said.
After looking for mussels, she said, the research would focus on the factors in the water that might cause mussels to be present or not and what can be done to bring in populations.
Doyle-Morin initially hoped to collaborate on the project with researchers in Australia, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans.
The Bee Branch Creek mussel project also was affected by the pandemic, McGovern noted.
The initial idea was to compare the Bee Branch mussels to mussels put in Dubuque’s Ice Harbor, but the latter were not placed in the harbor in time.
COVID-19 also delayed when mussels were placed in Bee Branch Creek, McGovern said, as he hoped mussels would be there as early as May.
However, he said the Bee Branch mussel growth is being compared to data collected from mussels placed in the Ice Harbor last year.
Depending on what the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants to do, McGovern said, he hopes the silos can be implemented each year for continued community engagement on mussel growth.
He said he also thinks Bee Branch Creek would be a good place for a long-term water-quality study, especially since it is one of the only streams in Dubuque County completely within city limits.
McGovern is excited to see whether biodiversity increases after the silos are taken out of the creek in late September or early October. Mussels provide oxygen and food nutrients that would be good for other species to flourish, he said.
“I think we’re really going to be surprised,” McGovern said. “We’re going to see some cool stuff come in here.”